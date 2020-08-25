Nexstar donates $5,000 to Cleveland’s own Dawson Foundation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s parent company, the Nexstar Corporation, is donating $5,000 to the Dawson Foundation.

FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Paul Perozeni and anchor Wayne Dawson, who is co-founder of the foundation, took part in the check presentation today.

In its 13 years, the Dawson Foundation has awarded 56 college scholarships, totaling more than $60,000.

The foundation also provides food to folks who need the help and sends winter coats, hats and gloves to students in need.

Most of that money is raised through the yearly Wayne Dawson celebrity bowling event.

The presentation is part of Nexstar’s continuing investment in Northeast Ohio.

