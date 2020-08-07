Local restaurants selling dog treats to raise money for 8-year-old in need of service dog

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Two local businesses are on a mission to help a little boy get a service dog.

Mason, 8, has a rare syndrome and needs a service dog to help him some of his medical challenges. You can learn more about Mason’s journey, here.

His family has started a fundraiser in hopes of getting him the service dog he needs.

The owners of Valley Cafe and Dolce at the Strand, both located in Wadsworth, have stepped up to help. They are baking and selling dog biscuits to raise money for Mason’s family.

For a donation of $5 or more, customers can get a bag of homemade oatmeal and peanut butter biscuits.

The businesses say their goal is to raise $500 to help with the $16,000 cost of a service dog.

You can also donate online or by visiting either business in Wadsworth.

Mason’s family has already begun the search for a service dog and started applications. They have one prospect, a bernedoodle named Ada, who is in need of new handler and already partially trained to Mason’s specific needs.

Mason’s mom says her family is so grateful for all the support and donations they have received so far.

Additionally, Dolce at the Strand is holding a service dog informational session and meet-and-greet at their shop on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“The benefits of a service dog hits home with us here at Dolce as one of our staff members, Nikki, has her own service dog,” the restaurant shared on social media.

Nikki will be joined by her service dog, Nova, at the event. She will talk about her journey and explain how Nova helps her everyday.

The meet-and-greet is free to attend. Masks are required until you are seated.

