Local print shop making custom signs to help families honor Class of 2020 graduates

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — As many schools begin to announce they won’t be having in-person commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak, a local print shop is selling customs signs to help families celebrate their graduate’s accomplishments.

The owner of Northcoast Imprints says what started as a simple post to help honor Northeast Ohio students has gone viral.

The company is selling full-color banners featuring your graduate’s photo, school logo or mascot and school colors. Some customers have hung their banners, while others are placing them in their yards on stakes.

The signs sell for $35 each.

Northcoast Imprints has received dozens of orders honoring members of the Class of 2020, including some from schools as far away as Texas.

When the owner is not fulfilling custom sign orders, he says he has been busy laser cutting fabric for a group in Madison that is making masks.

He says he is able to quickly cut the fabric to the exact size they need which helps the crafters concentrate on sewing and helps prevent them from getting sore hands.

Click here to purchase a custom graduation banner from Northcoast Imprints.

