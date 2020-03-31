Local nurse shares poem of thanks to public for ‘changing their lifestyle’ to ‘ultimately save lives’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A local nurse shared with Fox 8 a message she has for the public as they battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

Adriene Kubic said she is a nurse anesthetist with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. She said in an email to Fox 8:

“I would appreciate if you could share this message with the public as to the medical community’s appreciation for changing their lifestyle in order to contain this virus and ultimately save lives.”

Her poem says:

“As you read this, know that we are here.

Through these doors we confront an unknown fear.

Our job is to help, to heal and most of all to care.

This time of uncertainty is one we all share.

The ones behind the mask will be the ladder, will be the rope.

Restoring the health, the life and the world of hope.

Through the good and the bad, a smile you will see.

Our eyes tell the story, compassion is key.



Back to our family, our loved ones is our drive.

For both ourselves and our patients, through this we will survive!!!”

