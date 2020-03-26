Local congressman helps elderly residents by sorting, delivering mail

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A U.S. Congressman sorted and delivered mail Wednesday to make sure hundreds of elderly residents at the Laurel Lake Retirement Community got their letters and bills.

U.S. Rep. David Joyce was at the Hudson facility Wednesday afternoon. He said he heard about the situation and wanted to help.

“This is one of the times that everybody in our country has to chip in and I am glad to do my part,” Joyce said.

Officials at Laurel Lake say the reason the residents haven’t gotten their mail is because anyone who enters the building is required to have their temperature taken as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and they have been told the federal postmaster is not allowing the mail delivery people to have their temperatures taken.

Earlier this week Hudson Councilman Chris Foster and State Rep. Casey Weinstein delivered the mail.

Officials at Laurel Lake are working to solve the issue.