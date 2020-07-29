‘Little Library on the Lake’ now open for summertime fun

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A special “library” made its debut at Lorain’s Lakeview Park Wednesday morning.

The “Little Library on the Lake” is now available to use for the rest of the summer.

The library is a joint project between the Lorain County Metroparks and Lorain Public Library system. However, instead of housing books, it will provide citizens with an assortment of games and activities for all ages.

This includes bocce ball, badminton, jump rope, obstacle courses and much more.

The refurbished, 20-foot cargo container housing the library now includes a sliding entry door, wood floor and skylights made from old boat hatches. The outside was painted by local artist Rob Musser.

The Little Library on the Lake is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until August 30. It will reopen again next spring.

