Lakewood woman dressed as dinosaur delivers seed starter kits to neighbors during virus outbreak

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A Lakewood woman went out of her way to help her neighbors during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline Miller put on her “protective suit,” an inflatable dinosaur costume and medical gloves, to deliver seed starter kits to her neighbors and friends.

The kits are intended to help residents begin planting vegetables and flowers.

Members of her community took to social media applauding her efforts and calling her a hero.

Miller says the whole journey took about three hours and was “so much fun.”

She plans to go out in the suit again on Thursday.

