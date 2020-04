LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Tyler and Chelsey were looking forward to their wedding day but sadly, like many other couples, had to postpone due to the coronavirus.

So their family and friends decided to organize a special drive-by parade on what would’ve been their big day to help them celebrate anyways.

Tyler and Chelsey were totally surprised and also very grateful for the act of kindness.

Have you seen Cleveland’s own helping Cleveland’s Own? Let us know at TIPS@FOX8.com