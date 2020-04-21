Joy, hope: Downtown Wadsworth blooms with posters, signs supporting small businesses affected by COVID-19 crisis

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Downtown Wadsworth is using a new project to spead joy, hope and community support for small businesses during these hard times.

Dozens of posters have been placed in downtown windows in the business district, which contains over 70 small businesses, organizations, churches, government and education buildings.

“Our small businesses need our support now more than ever,” Main Street Wadsworth Executive Director Adrianne Krauss said in a press release. “This project is showing them that our community sees them during this unprecedented time. We wanted to create a visual impact that shows the world that our community is strong in the face of this pandemic and that we are in this together.”

The Wadsworth Poster Project launched on April 6.

In another effort to help small businesses, Main Street Wadsworth is inviting the community to drive through downtown on May 1 to see the posters. They’re also encouraged to support a small business by ordering food from a downtown restaurant.

