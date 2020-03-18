Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own: Hudson church passes out bags of food for school-aged children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)-- Volunteers at Christ Community Chapel in Hudson passed out dozens of bags filled with food Wednesday afternoon to parents of school-aged children and others that are having a difficult time because of closures brought on by COVID-19.

“With schools being closed and many people out of work right now, we wanted to help,” said Pastor Zach Weihrauch.

Organizers said each large grocery bag contained enough food to help feed a child for several days.

CCC plans to pass out the food bags again next week.

