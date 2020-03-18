Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own: Hudson bookstore adapts with deliveries, curbside pickups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)-- It is always a good time to crack open a good book.

The Learned Owl Bookshop on North Main Street in Hudson is still open for business, but with safety measures in place, said owner Kate Schlademan.

"I made the difficult decision on Sunday to close our store to general browsing."

More and more people are supporting local book stores in the middle of this coronavirus outbreak. But with limited access to many stores, this industry's online book sales are skyrocketing.

"Our Indy commerce site which is operated through our national trade association and the American Booksellers Association, which has been wonderful forever for us, have reported that sales have been up 750 percent since last Sunday, across the board, for every store that uses this. It's a huge show of support of effort and relief that customers would support us this way," Schlademan said.

So move over Amazon! The Learned Owl, in business for more than 50 years, said customers can either order online or call ahead to purchase, with curbside pick up also an option.

Not able to leave the house and don't want mail deliveries?

"We have for a number of years been doing delivery to retirement centers in the area as well as people having a hard time getting out of their houses," the owner said.

The store is also expanding its delivery territory to include Twinsburg and Stow.

Delivery fees have also been discounted from $4.99 to 99 cents.

