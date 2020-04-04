Holmes County market operating by donation only to help those impacted by coronavirus

BIG PRAIRIE, Ohio (WJW) — A market in Holmes County is operating by donation only to help families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Harvey’s Market will run until May 1 without taking any profit to support themselves.

There will be no prices on any items for sale. The local produce seller encourages families to pay if they can afford to but says it is not mandatory.

“We want you to decide what you can afford. Only each family knows that,” Harvey’s Market said on social media.

The market will remain unstaffed and open 24/7. 100% of all donations received will go towards purchasing more fresh fruit and vegetables for the community.

Harvey’s Market will be stocking staples such as potatoes, eggs, onions, cabbage, carrots, peppers, lettuce, apples and bananas. Additional produce requests can be made on their Facebook page.

“If you wonder if more donations are needed, look at the shelves. If they are empty probably so…” the Facebook post continued. “We will not be asking or begging for donations from anyone either. This either works or it doesn’t. We have nothing invested in this. It is an experiment that I believe could be a great engine to help those less fortunate in our community that have lost jobs or are struggling in some way.”

Harvey’s Market reminds shoppers to practice social distancing, wash their hands before and after shopping, and only touch what you buy. They also encourage shoppers to wear some sort of mask to protect themselves and others.

Harvey’s Market is located at 12636 St. Rt. 39 Big Prairie, OH 44611.