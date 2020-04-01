Great Lakes Brewing Company grants woman’s wish while in quarantine

Breaking News
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s definitely the feel-good story of the night!

Last week, we shared Alice Martin’s unforgettable answer when she was asked to share words of wisdom while in quarantine. She wrote, “When are you coming back with the beer? Great Lakes Beer, not Corona!”

Alice, a resident at Avon Oaks Caring Community, went viral with that post.

Now, we are happy to report Great Lakes Brewing Company got word of Alice’s request and surprised her with a gift basket.

Alice loved her goodies and her Dortmunder Gold!


