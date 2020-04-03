Getting creative during quarantine: Local artist offers free classes for kids

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4PN7F48-BU

(WJW)- If your kids or family are restless trying to fill their free time, a local artist has a great idea to put their creativity to the test.

Denyse Carbonell is the owner of Artist at Heart, where she teaches painting parties.

After closing her business because of the pandemic, she began offering free online classes for kids. A local marketing firm noticed her classes and decided to help spread the word.

Using a program called, ‘Streamyard,’ Carbonell is now able to interact with the kids in the painting class.

She told us, ” The interactive part is my favorite. To see all the kids and what they are creating.”

Within the first week of doing the classes, her Facebook followers went from 1900 to 26,000.

Her videos have reached all over the world to places like Australia, South Africa and more.

While originally the classes were meant for kids, entire families are now taking part

You can take part in the classes Monday through Saturday at 12 p.m.

More on classes here.