Elyria boy celebrates birthday with special surprise from his favorite garbage man

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A young boy received a special birthday surprise from his hero, who is the neighborhood sanitation worker.

Ryan Brewer has wanted to be a garbage man since he was two years old. So on his 7th birthday, Ricky Redpath stopped by to help celebrate.

Redpath gifted him with a toy garbage truck, candy bar and a birthday card. He also showed the future garbage man how the truck worked.

Ryan made thank you cards to show his appreciation. He still talks about as the “best birthday surprise ever.

