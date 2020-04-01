‘Elsa’ offering free virtual visits to brighten ‘stay-at-home’ time for kids, raise money for area families in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Is your child a fan of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2?”

If so, there’s someone they might want to meet — and it’s all for a good cause.

Elsa (otherwise known as Genevieve McGavin) is booking donation-only, 10-minute virtual sessions to cheer up the little ones as the community who have been forced to stay at home.

The donations will go to help efforts by Luna Bakery and Cafe, which is helping area refugee families get through this difficult time. They’re raising money that will help with basic supplies and food, which can be picked up via vehicle.

McGavin, who is also co-owner of Inca Var and Cafe in Pinecrest, said she began dressing as Elsa for birthday parties, corporate events and charity events after college when “Frozen” first became popular.

Like many area businesses, Inca is currently closed, and she wanted to make this time fun for kids and also help other struggling Clevelanders. Now that “Frozen 2” is out, she felt it was the perfect time for Elsa to come back.

“COVID-19 has caused such a disruption in so many lives, especially the little ones in the community,” she said. “They don’t get to participate in their normal activities, trips are canceled, no friends to play with, birthdays canceled.”

She plans to book the virtual visits every Friday through the quarantine time. She first posted a video making the announcement just a few days ago, and she already has six hours of visits that will reach 58 children on Friday.

