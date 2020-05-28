Couple starts martini business in effort to provide meals, PPE to frontline workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio couple has turned misfortune into a martini business aimed at helping charity after they were furloughed in the wake of COVID-19.

Dave Ocker and Kyah Fernandez worked in the restaurant and bar business before the quarantine hit. Once the restaurants shut down in March, they figured out a way to keep working and help frontline health care workers at the same time.

So, they created “Dave’s Quarantinis” with a mission to donate meals and supply personal protective equipment to as many frontline workers as possible.

The couple makes delicious, handcrafted cocktails and delivers them right to your doorstep.

The best part of this, a big portion of the proceeds goes straight to frontline workers. The couple uses the money to buy masks and meals for hospital and frontline workers around Northeast Ohio.

You can order or learn more at their website www.davesqtinis.com.

More Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own stories, here.