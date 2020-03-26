Couple opens neighborhood pantry to help people in need

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP (WJW)– In this time of crisis that has gripped our country, we want to highlight people across Northeast Ohio coming together to help one another in need.

Fox 8 viewer Bridget Johnson and her husband Joe built their own food pantry at the end of their driveway in Olmsted Township.

It is filled with food and items needed at home and is restocked every day when the couple checks their mail.

Bridget told us she knows people may not visit a Food Bank because they don’t want to put their needs in front of others who may need it more.

The little pantry is there to take care of their neighbors who could use a little help. They even put a container of wipes so you can clean whatever you take from the pantry.

Starting soon, Bridget and Joe will add eggs, so people can take what they need to cook or bake with.

Anyone who could use an item or two is invited to stop by their home at 26930 Schady Road in Olmsted Township.

**More stories on Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own here**