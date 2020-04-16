1  of  3
Breaking News
Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors Coronavirus headlines: Here is the latest news April 16 Donate to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Cleveland’s own helping Cleveland’s own: Keystone High School shoutout to seniors

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7HgM94tA8w&fbclid=IwAR2ggGI6Ji2QQjWA8oVdW_yWfQGRaiZk53OMo2o1emct_aU2W48QL_VTDSo

LAGRANGE(WJW): Faculty and staff and Keystone High School in LaGrange created a video for seniors whose final year was cut short.

The video features positive messages from teachers wishing them the best of luck as they move into their next chapter of life.

****Send us snapshots of your high school senior here****

Throughout the video, there are pictures of seniors with signs that their plans for after high school, many of which include college, the military and entering the workforce.

**More stories on Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own here**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 weather app