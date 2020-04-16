Cleveland’s own helping Cleveland’s own: Keystone High School shoutout to seniors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7HgM94tA8w&fbclid=IwAR2ggGI6Ji2QQjWA8oVdW_yWfQGRaiZk53OMo2o1emct_aU2W48QL_VTDSo

LAGRANGE(WJW): Faculty and staff and Keystone High School in LaGrange created a video for seniors whose final year was cut short.

The video features positive messages from teachers wishing them the best of luck as they move into their next chapter of life.

Throughout the video, there are pictures of seniors with signs that their plans for after high school, many of which include college, the military and entering the workforce.

