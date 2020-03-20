Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own: Companies hold canned food drive for those who help care for senior citizens

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — There have been so many wonderful stories of Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own as we all deal with this coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, workers at several companies including Premier Senior Solutions conducted a canned food drive at Riverview Pointe Care Center in Olmsted Falls.

Jenny Kenderes, president and CEO of Premier Senior Solutions, said it’s to help take care of the staff who are taking care of the elderly, “our most vulnerable population.”

Canned food drive (courtesy: Jenny Kenderes)

Canned food drive (courtesy: Jenny Kenderes)

Canned food drive (courtesy: Jenny Kenderes)

She said the staff at Riverview Pointe had additional food news due to schools being closed.

Kenderes told FOX 8 News they will continue to collect food; any additional items will go to other nursing homes and senior centers, and first responders.

If you would like to drop off a canned food item to help, the next event is Thursday, March 26 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Riverview Pointe. The address is 9027 Columbia Rd. in Olmsted Falls.

**More stories on Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own, here**