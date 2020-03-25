Chef sings to residents at Alzheimer’s and dementia facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The staff at Kemper House works to incorporate music into their residents' lives.

The residential care facility, with locations in Strongsville and Highland Heights, said music can have an incredible effect on people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

So on Wednesday, chef James Miller took his singing and baking talents around the facility to put smiles on the residents' faces.

"At a time when the residents cannot have any visitors due to the Coronavirus, this is extra special. Kemper House is continually trying to make meaningful connections for residents whose families miss them dearly," Kemper House said.