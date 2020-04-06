1  of  2
Businesses in Brunswick giving away free pizza, donuts to anyone out of work

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)-- It's Cleveland's Own Helping Cleveland's Own.

Ohio Pie Co. on Pearl Road in Brunswick said it's giving away 300 pizzas to those out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, the event will be held at 3 p.m. today -- Monday, April 6.

Ohio Pie Co. said Donut Land will be matching them with half dozens of donuts.

The shop said it's expecting things to get pretty busy, so keep that in mind if you're heading out.

