Brooklyn City Schools hands out meals to hundreds of students in need

(WJW) — FOX 8 keeps finding more people in Northeast Ohio making special efforts to be sure no one is forgotten in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Brooklyn City Schools started handing out a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches to students in need.

At first, a few dozen signed up, and that number quickly exploded to nearly 200.

School employees and volunteers gathered on Monday for the first giveaway.

They will do it again for kids in the Brooklyn City School District every Monday as long as needed.



