Baker Mayfield, wife donate $50K to Cleveland Food Bank; challenge Ohioans to give back during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are challenging Northeast Ohioans to give back during the coronavirus crisis.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Food Bank, hundreds of thousands of Northeast Ohio residents need help feeding themselves and their families.

The Mayfields have donated $50,000 to increase the current match pool of $100,000 to a total of $150,000.

They are encouraging citizens to donate, even if it’s just a small amount of $5 or $10.

“Things that make Cleveland and our country so great is how we respond in a time of crisis. The great city of Cleveland is known for our underdog status as well as our grit and hustle. It’s time for all of us to show everyone how we rally and unite to extend a hand to our fellow Clevelanders,” Baker Mayfield said. “There are so many great people and organizations in and around Cleveland and one we know well is the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. They’ve been working around the clock, and continue to adapt to the quickly changing climate of this crisis. If you are able to give, $5, $10, or any amount of money, we hope you will consider to do so and we will match your donation.”

The matched donations will be used to support the following efforts:

Packing emergency boxes with a seven-day supply of nonperishable food for households in need, including seniors.

Turning the food bank’s monthly on-site produce distribution into a drive-through pantry, where volunteers can simply put food into client’s trunks, as well as piloting software that could help partner agencies do the same.

Promoting calls to the food bank’s Help Center for anyone in need of food.

Providing grab and go lunches to children who are out of school at partner sites that are willing and able to provide meals, even if they are not offering other services.

Providing weekend bags of food to children in need through the Backpack for Kids program at new and non-traditional sites.

Meanwhile, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has already activated its disaster plan to address the increased need for emergency food during this time.

