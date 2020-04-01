Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Widespread community spread in Northeast Ohio
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Ashtabula baker making smiley mask cookies to make people smile, thank health care workers

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A baker in Ashtabula is using cookies to make everyone smile and to thank health care workers during this rough time.

Debbie McEndree owns Debbie’s Delights, a home baking business. She started out baking mostly cakes and cupcakes, but recently started sugar cookies with fun decor.

One of her most recent designs is a smiley cookie wearing a medical mask with a heart.

“I do have several dearly-devoted friends who are nurses, and they have been quite an inspiration during this difficult time,” she said. “I just thought they were a cute and fun way to make everyone smile in spite of our every-day worries recently.”

She said orders for the cookies can be placed through her Facebook page.

How are you seeing Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own in your community? Tell us by clicking here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral