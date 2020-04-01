Ashtabula baker making smiley mask cookies to make people smile, thank health care workers

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A baker in Ashtabula is using cookies to make everyone smile and to thank health care workers during this rough time.

Debbie McEndree owns Debbie’s Delights, a home baking business. She started out baking mostly cakes and cupcakes, but recently started sugar cookies with fun decor.

One of her most recent designs is a smiley cookie wearing a medical mask with a heart.

“I do have several dearly-devoted friends who are nurses, and they have been quite an inspiration during this difficult time,” she said. “I just thought they were a cute and fun way to make everyone smile in spite of our every-day worries recently.”

She said orders for the cookies can be placed through her Facebook page.

