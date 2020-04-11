Anti-violence advocate Yvonne Pointer delivers meals to health care workers at MetroHealth

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of Cleveland’s own are helping Cleveland’s own during the coronavirus crisis, and now that generosity has become contagious.

On Saturday, local anti-violence activist Yvonne Pointer planned to take 30 lunches to “frontline” workers at MetroHealth Medical Center, and then the owner of a local Chick-fil-A restaurant decided to match that by donating 30 more lunches.

Yvonne Pointer has made her mark doing good deeds around the world but especially in Northeast Ohio. She said delivering lunches during the health crisis started with her Hope Haven ministry.

“People are sending $5. Somebody sent in a check for $500,” said Pointer.

Gerrick Doss owns the Chick-fil-A in Warrensville Heights.

“I’ve been so blessed in my life. My life’s not about me anymore. It’s about everybody else,” he said.

So when he had the chance to pitch in he didn’t think twice.

Jeff Brown helped deliver the meals. He hosts a radio show.

“I’m using my platform to spread something that’s necessary. The feeling of doing this is amazing,” said Brown.

Those lunches included sandwiches, cookies, chips and water.

As Yvonne Pointer and Jeff Brown picked up the lunches Saturday, they were already talking about providing Easter Sunday dinners as well, and more.

