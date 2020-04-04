3rd grader dresses up as ‘Spongebob’ to spread cheer throughout Fairview Park neighborhood

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A Fairview park third-grader is bringing cheer to his community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cameron Rehor dressed up in a Spongebob Squarepants costume and took a stroll down the sidewalks in his neighborhood Friday afternoon.

He waved to children and families, spreading a little cheer during this hard time.

Cameron’s mom, Julie, says she made sure he stayed safe.

She also says the Fairview Park families were appreciative of Cameron’s efforts and really enjoyed taking a break outdoors.