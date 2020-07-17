12-year-old collecting donations for local food bank to help families impacted by pandemic

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — While most boys this age are spending their time during this COVID-19 summer playing video games and complaining about being bored, one 12-year-old dedicated himself to helping those in need.

For about three hours a day for the past week or so, Jacob Nudelman, of Twinsburg, set up a food bank donation booth on the corner of his street.

“I wanted to volunteer at the food bank but they said that they didn’t need these volunteers so I took it into my own hands…I wanted to help,” Nudelman told FOX 8.

Nudelman says he knows that things have been tough on a lot of people right now. He’s seen the long lines of families trying to get food, including right in his own community.

He says the stand was the next best thing to volunteering, adding that if you want to help there is always a way.

After Nudelman come up with the idea, his mom put the word out on Facebook.

He has since received donations from all over.

Nudelman has collected bags of canned goods and non-perishable food items, plus a little bit of cash. He says these donations can go a long way to helping feed a hungry family.

All of the items and money are going to the Twinsburg Hunger Center.

Nudelman says it’s easy to upset with all the things restrictions during a pandemic, but advises you have to focus that energy into doing something good.

He’ll continue to collect donations next week and hopes to have a lot to bring to the food bank by the time he turns thirteen later this month.

