1,000 Cranes of Hope display at Canton boutique brings joy to community

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Shoppers of the Canton vintage boutique Charlotte and Main (4201 Hills and Dales Road Northwest) are welcomed into the store with a display of 1,000 origami cranes.

Owner Lon Elsass started folding the cranes during the coronavirus shutdown back in March.

The legend says, “He who fold 1,000 origami cranes will be granted one wish.”

Elsass’ wish is that all frontline workers and first responders remain safe and energized through this pandemic and that we all spread kindness during these difficult times.

WJW photo

He finished the project back in July, but the 1,000 Cranes of Hope display remains up for all to enjoy.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: