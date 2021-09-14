Tuesday’s primary: Race for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls in several Cuyahoga County municipalities are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election.

In Cleveland, the results will determine which two of the seven candidates for mayor will advance to the general election in November.

Clevelanders will decide between nonprofit leader Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, Cleveland Councilmember Basheer Jones, Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland Councilmember Zack Reed and State Sen. Sandra Williams.

Current Mayor Frank Jackson, who was sworn in for his fourth term in 2018, announced in May he would not seek reelection.

Bay Village, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood and Solon also have primary elections on Tuesday.