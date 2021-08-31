Meet the seven candidates for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The primary election in the Cleveland mayoral race is just two weeks away.

On Sept. 14, Clevelanders will go to the polls to chose one of seven candidates: nonprofit leader Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, City Councilmember Basheer Jones, City Council President Kevin Kelley, former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich, former City Councilmember Zack Reed and State Sen. Sandra Williams.

The two with the most votes will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 2.

FOX 8 News anchor Wayne Dawson caught up with each of the seven candidates to talk about some of the big issues facing this city, including the economy and crime.