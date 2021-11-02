Justin Bibb wins Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Justin Bibb will be the next mayor of Cleveland.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Bibb had a substantial lead Tuesday night before Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley conceded.

“We all know the issues we have ahead of us. Poorest big city in America. The worst city in this country for Black women. One out of two of our children living in poverty. But I want to say something very important and I said this when I announced nearly 300 days ago. That not one mayor can solve these problems in isolation. It’s going to take a people-powered movement to change our city. When I take that oath in January, I’m not taking that oath by myself. We, the people, will take that oath,” Bibb said.

It’s the first time Cleveland has a new mayor since 2006.

Bibb, 34, founded Hack Cleveland to address systemic issues in the city, was the vice president of corporate strategy at Key Bank and is the chief strategy officer of Urbanova, which focuses on challenges in midsize cities. He’s on the boards for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America and Land Studio.

Bibb hosted an election night watch party at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on Cleveland’s east side. The location holds special meaning to Bibb. It’s the same church where his father’s funeral was held.

Justin Bibb will be on FOX 8 News in the Morning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for an exclusive interview.