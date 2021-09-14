Dennis Kucinich’s second bid for mayor ends

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich‘s latest campaign for Cleveland mayor came to an end Tuesday night.

Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley were the top two candidates in the primary and will face each other in the Nov. 2 general election. The results are not yet final. Kucinich finished third in the field of seven.

“I love Cleveland and I wish the candidates the best,” Kucinich said. He also congratulated Bibb on a great campaign.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Elizabeth. He would not speculate on why he lost.

Kucinich, now 74, served as Cleveland mayor from 1977 to 1979 and was often referred to as “The boy mayor.”

His campaign centered on the city’s crime rate. It generated controversy for a mailer, which depicted one of the signature script Cleveland signs riddled with bullets and covered in blood. Destination Cleveland, the city’s visitors bureau, sent him a cease and desist for using its trademark.

“I mean, six people were shot on a liquor store on the east side,” Kucinich said Tuesday night, again emphasizing the safety issue in Cleveland.