Dennis Kucinich to make announcement about candidacy for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich will make an announcement about his candidacy for mayor of Cleveland at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be broadcasted on his Facebook page.

The race to replace longtime Mayor Frank Jackson has six other candidates: Justin Bibb, Ross DiBello, Basheer Jones, Kevin Kelley, Zack Reed and Sandra Williams.

Kucinich took some heat last month when he sent out mailers featuring a bloody and bullet-riddled script Cleveland sign while highlighting violent crime statistics. Destination Cleveland, the city’s tourism and visitor’s bureau, has a trademark on the logo. The organization sent a cease and desist to the Kucinich campaign. He agreed to stop using it, but the flyers were already in the mail.

(Image courtesy: Dennis Kucinich campaign)

Kucinich served at Cleveland’s mayor from 1978 to 1979, earing the nickname “the boy mayor.”

He spent time as a member of Cleveland City Council and the Ohio Senate before spending 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented Ohio’s 10th Congressional District until the lines were redrawn and he lost to Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the Democratic primary.

Kucinich also ran unsuccessful campaigns for president in 2004 and 2008.