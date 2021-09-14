Cleveland mayoral primary: Justin Bibb with early lead

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The race for Cleveland’s next mayor takes a major step forward on Tuesday with the primary election.

The top two vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election in a battle to replace Mayor Frank Jackson, who has held the office since 2006.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Voter turnout in the city was at 15, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS

Clevelanders chose between seven candidates: nonprofit leader Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, Cleveland Councilmember Basheer Jones, Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland Councilmember Zack Reed and State Sen. Sandra Williams.

Early results show Bibb, Kelley and Kucinich leading the pack, with early in-person votes complete, vote-by-mail votes partially reported and 39 percent of scanners uploaded. As of 9:35 p.m., Bibb was ahead of Kelley by about 2,000 votes.

