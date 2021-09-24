Live video: Cleveland mayoral candidates face in town hall forum

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The two candidates for Cleveland mayor will face each other in a town hall forum Friday afternoon.

It’s the first time Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and nonprofit leader Justin Bibb will come together since their primary victories on Sept. 14.

Bibb and Kelley led the crowded field of seven candidates. Bibb finished with 27 percent of the vote, while Kelley had 19.4 percent. Roughly 3,000 votes separated the two.

The town hall is presented by Engage! Cleveland and hosted by the Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center.

“In this new era of Cleveland leadership, it is more important than ever that we choose a mayor who can help our wonderful city reach its full potential,” said Rebecca Ruppert McMahon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, which operates the CMCC.

Kelley and Bibb are vying to become the first new mayor of Cleveland since 2006. Current Mayor Frank Jackson announced this spring he would not run for the fifth term.

Election Day is Nov. 2.