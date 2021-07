CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus will host a Cleveland mayoral candidates forum Monday evening.

The virtual event will involve nonprofit leader Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, City Councilmember Basheer Jones, Council President Kevin Kelley, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Councilmember Zack Reed and State Sen. Sandra Williams.

The candidates will deliver an opening statement, followed by audience-submitted questions and then a closing statement.