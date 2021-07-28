Cleveland mayoral candidate: Zack Reed

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Zack Reed is in his second run for Cleveland mayor after losing to incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson four years ago.

Reed, a lifelong resident of the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, served as a city councilmember from 2001 to 2017.

He said he wants to improve transparency at city hall by allowing people to meet with the mayor without an appointment every Saturday. He’s also got his eye on improving city services, especially Cleveland’s defunct recycling program.

“The fact right now people in the city of Cleveland have said overwhelmingly they want a recycling program, so that’s part of city services. The road conditions in our community. I mean, the fact we have millions of dollars and we’re not spending it on improving road conditions and the infrastructure in our communities,” Reed told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson.

The recent increase in violent crime is at the center of the mayoral race.

“One of the first things you do is stop thinking police can do it all by themselves. They play a part, but they should not play the major part. You got to bring the community in, you got to bring a partnership in, you got to bring an organization in here called Cure Violence,” Reed said.

Reed said the fact that less than 15 percent of those registered voted for mayor four years ago will not change his strategy. He’s trying to meet as many voters as possible and said he believes excitement surrounding the election will bring more people to the polls.

“You want to vote for experience. You want to vote for somebody who can roll up their sleeves and go down there and get the job done and make the city better.”