Get into the holiday spirit with these Cleveland-area Christmas attractions

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit, there are plenty of ways in Northeast Ohio from Christmas lights to the Christmas Story House.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Select dates starting Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $9 for children ages 2 to 14. Prices are lower for Akron Zoo members or if you buy pre-sale tickets.

The Akron Zoo gets in the holiday spirit with thousands of lights, dozens of displays and fun photo ops. There’s also costumed characters and Santa!

(Photo courtesy: Akron Zoo)

Ashtabula County’s Lights on the Lake

1700 East 1st St., Ashtabula

Friday, Saturday, Sunday Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 per car.

More than 70 displays along Lakeshore Park’s 54 acres with Lake Erie as the backdrop.

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina

Check the website for dates and times. Tickets start at $23.50 for adults, and $19.50 for those 12 and under. You can book online.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

The Christmas Cave

4007 White Gravel-McDaniel Rd., Minford

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., beginning Nov. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

This self-guided, 30-minute light display winds through an underground mine. More than 28,000 people visited last year.

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

Kevin Craft Photography

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland

Open year-round, except major holidays. There are extended hours during December. Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 3 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

(FOX 8 photo)

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Wild Winter Lights

3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

Select dates Nov. 16 to Jan. 2. Walk-thru tickets are $20 for non-members and $18 for members. Tickets are $60 a car for non-members and $54 for members for the drive-thru.

More than a million lights and hundreds of light displays brighten up the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy a walk through with carousel rides, costume characters, ice carvers and choirs. Drive-thru dates also available.

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on December 15, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights preview at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 12, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Country Lights Drive-Thru

8800 Euclid Chard Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 30 to Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets available online and in advance only. $27.50 per carload.

The Lake Metroparks Farmpark gets a festive makeover. Enjoy the ride, which takes 20 to 45 minutes, from the comfort of your own car.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron

Select dates between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30. Check online for times and to purchase tickets,

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Lights, Cameras, Christmas” to life. That gardens will dazzle this year with three holiday songs choreographed to lights.

Holidays in the Hay Candlelight Tours

10825 East Blvd., Cleveland

Thursdays starting Nov. 18. General admission is $20.

The Cleveland History Center offers tours of the Hay-McKinney Mansion and museum galleries. Refreshments provided.

Magic of Lights

19201 East Bagley Rd, Berea

Nov. 24 to Jan. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Advanced tickets start at $21 for standard vehicle, $50 for limo and $80 for bus.

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds transforms into a dazzling drive-thru light experience with LEDs and digital animations.

(Photo courtesy: Magic of Lights)