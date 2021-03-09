Celebrating ‘Remarkable Women’ in Northeast Ohio

FOX 8 is recognizing remarkable women making a difference in Northeast Ohio. Over the next four weeks, we’ll introduce you to the four finalists on FOX 8 News. The winner will be announced in April.

Maria Dellapina Newbury Township Maria Dellapina’s company, SPECS4US, grew out of a simple need: a quality pair of glasses for her daughter Erin. She needed a frame that was durable and comfortable for a child with Down syndrome. Read More… Teresa McCurry Cleveland Teresa McCurry’s daughter Meesha died in 1996 from complications of sickle cell anemia the day before Christmas. But instead of just mourning, Teresa found a new path to move ahead. Read More… Jennifer Bujak-Hirsch Mantua When Crestwood Local Schools closed to in-person learning last March, director of nutrition services Jennifer Bujak-Hirsch had to turn the lunch program from a simple daily routine into a massive carryout, feeding families in need. Read More… Jenna Newman Mentor Jenna Newman created a story time for children with autism and made sensory bags for first responders in Lake County with her son Tommy in mind. Every month, she takes on a new charitable cause. Read More…