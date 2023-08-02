BMW and Mercedes-Benz are well known for their 7 Series and S-Class flagship sedans. But now you should get familiar with their electric counterparts: the BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS sedan. These two all-electric sedans are among the most expensive, technologically advanced and luxurious electric vehicles on the market. But which one most successfully represents the pinnacle of EV design? Edmunds compared the i7 and EQS to find out.

DRIVING RANGE AND CHARGING

The EQS ’ most efficient 450+ trim level boasts an impressive EPA-estimated driving range of 350 miles on a full charge. Even better, it easily surpassed that estimate by driving 422 miles on Edmunds’ real-world range test. Edmunds has tested other EQS versions and found they all can go farther than their EPA estimates.

For 2023, the i7 comes in just one version: the xDrive60. It has an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 318 miles. Edmunds’ test car had an estimated range of 308 miles and managed to go 320 miles in the real-world test. BMW will be coming out with a 2024 eDrive50 version that should have even more maximum range, but no estimates were available at the time of our article’s publication.

If you’re traveling out of town or need to top up the battery, an appropriate DC fast-charging station can charge the EQS from 10% to 80% capacity in about 31 minutes. The i7 can charge a little quicker, but not enough to make a significant difference.

Both sedans are impressive, but the EQS gets the win here by way of its longer range.

Winner: Mercedes EQS

DRIVING, COMFORT AND INTERIOR SPACE

These large luxury sedans are easy to drive and offer different levels of brake regeneration, including one-pedal driving that allows you to use the accelerator pedal for acceleration and braking. But if you want to have some fun behind the wheel, the i7 is the more athletic of the two in their basic trims.

Mercedes models are known for their high level of comfort, and the EQS is no exception. However, the i7’s ride is almost unrivaled and has superior seats that provide greater comfort. When it comes to noise, both EVs are like bank vaults, effectively muting all outside sound. The EQS and i7 have comparable headroom and front legroom, but the i7 has about 2 more inches of rear legroom.

Winner: BMW i7

POWER AND PERFORMANCE

Mercedes offers four versions of the EQS sedan. The EQS 450+ and 450 4Matic models produce 329 and 355 horsepower, respectively. Then there’s the 580 4Matic with its 516 horsepower and the top-dog AMG EQS, which has 649 horsepower.

The i7’s lineup isn’t quite as extensive. The 2023 model comes in the 536-horsepower xDrive60 trim only. For 2024, it will be joined by the 449-horsepower eDrive50 and 650-horsepower M70. BMW says the M70 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in an impressively quick 3.5 seconds. Mercedes, for its part, says the AMG EQS can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Suffice it to say, you won’t be wanting for power in the top specs of either sedan.

Winner: tie

TECHNOLOGY AND PRICING

These flagship EVs are expensive but come loaded with lots of features. The EQS’ starting price of $105,550 includes many standard advanced driver aids, an adaptive air suspension, a 15-speaker Burmester audio system, large display screens and more. The pricier models boast Mercedes’ striking Hyperscreen consisting of three large displays spanning the width of the dashboard. And as with any Mercedes, you have a choice of many optional features.

The 2024 i7 eDrive50 has a starting price of $106,695. The BMW is well equipped but offers a few less standard advanced driver aids. However, the i7 offers optional features not found in the EQS or in most vehicles such as a panoramic sunroof laced with LED lighting, doors that fully open or close with a push of a button, and a 31-inch rear seat entertainment screen. The i7 also has higher-quality interior materials than the EQS, especially in the rear seating area.

Winner: BMW i7

EDMUNDS SAYS

Both of these sedans impress with their quality, power and prestige. The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be an intriguing choice for shoppers desiring maximum driving range. But it’s the i7 that delivers a more comprehensive luxury experience by way of its superior comfort and design.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Instagram.