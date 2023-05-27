Where are you most and least likely to find luxury cars on the road?

(iSeeCars) — Luxury cars account for 18.3 percent of all vehicle sales in the United States. Buyers are drawn to luxury vehicles for reasons including extra features, enhanced driving performance, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with driving a car with a luxury nameplate that helps justify paying the extra cost.

Regardless of the reason for owning a luxury vehicle, some states attract more luxury car buyers than others. In which states do most drivers choose luxury vehicles? iSeeCars.com analyzed over 200,000 one- to five-year-old cars on the road to find out.

Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank State % Share of Luxury Cars 1 New Jersey 29.9% 2 Connecticut 27.2% 3 California 26.0% 4 Florida 23.0% 5 New York 22.4% 6 Massachusetts 21.4% 7 Illinois 21.3% 8 Georgia 21.0% 9 Rhode Island 20.3% 10 Maryland 20.1% 11 Oregon 19.2% 12 Nevada 18.7% 13 Delaware 18.6% 14 Arizona 18.5% National Average 18.3% 15 Virginia 18.3% 16 Hawaii 18.1% 17 Texas 17.7% 18 North Carolina 17.5% 19 Colorado 17.5% 20 Pennsylvania 16.3% 21 Washington 16.2% 22 New Hampshire 15.6% 23 South Carolina 15.6% 24 Michigan 15.1% 25 Louisiana 14.9% 26 Tennessee 14.7% 27 Alabama 13.9% 28 Ohio 13.9% 29 Missouri 13.1% 30 Minnesota 13.0% 31 Indiana 12.8% 32 Oklahoma 12.5% 33 Utah 12.4% 34 Kansas 12.1% 35 Alaska 11.3% 36 Kentucky 11.2% 37 Nebraska 11.2% 38 Arkansas 10.9% 39 Mississippi 10.8% 40 Wisconsin 10.3% 41 New Mexico 9.7% 42 Iowa 8.9% 43 Maine 8.7% 44 Idaho 7.6% 45 Vermont 7.6% 46 West Virginia 7.3% 47 South Dakota 7.1% 48 North Dakota 6.3% 49 Montana 5.9% 50 Wyoming 4.7%

New Jersey is the state with the most luxury cars, with luxury vehicles accounting for 29.9 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

The state with the lowest share of used luxury cars is Wyoming at 4.7 percent.

Fourteen states have more luxury cars than average, with nine of the 14 being East Coast states.

The states with the lowest share of luxury cars tend to be the states that are the least densely populated.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of vehicles from luxury automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

This article, Which State Has the Most Luxury Cars?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.