(Motor Authority) – A 1992 Ford Bronco XLT used by the federal government as a surveillance vehicle is being offered for sale by Illinois dealer Chicago Motors.

First spotted by Silodrome (via The Drive), the Bronco was used by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), one of the branches of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to the sale listing. Homeland Security was formed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, so the Bronco was likely purchased used by the Department or already in its fleet and outfitted as a surveillance vehicle.

There are no external hints that this is anything other than a normal fifth-generation Bronco. So aside from its resemblance to the Bronco used by O.J. Simpson in an infamous 1994 police chase, it likely wouldn’t have attracted too much attention when deployed on a stakeout.

However, behind heavily tinted rear windows sit two desks, a swivel chair, and assorted equipment. Despite the Bronco’s likely use as a surveillance truck post-9/11, the decor—heavy on wood panelling—has a decidedly older look. The tailgate has also been fitted with household-style locks so the vehicle can be locked from the inside.

1992 Ford Bronco surveillance truck (photo via Chicago Motors)

Power comes from a 5.0-liter V-8 that is connected to a 4-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Chicago Motors claims to have purchased the Bronco “from Texas from the government” and has since installed new brakes, tires, shocks, spark plugs, the serpentine belt, and a new ABS booster. The odometer currently shows 39,495 miles.

The asking price is $29,995. That doesn’t seem unreasonable for what appears to be a fairly clean Bronco with relatively mileage for its age. There’s also an interesting history here.