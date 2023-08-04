(Our Auto Expert) — Toyota’s iconic Land Cruiser, the longest-running nameplate in the company’s history, is returning to the North American market after a three-year hiatus.

With a rich heritage as a durable off-roader, the new 2024 Land Cruiser promises to captivate adventure enthusiasts with its powerful performance, advanced features, and more accessible price point.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught Americans the value of creating their own adventures and seeking solace in the great outdoors. According to Winnebago Industries’ third annual spotlight survey, a staggering 82 percent of Americans now participate in outdoor activities away from home, including camping and hiking. Recognizing this growing trend, vehicle manufacturers have responded by introducing vehicles like the Bronco, the new Jeep Wrangler, and now, the highly anticipated return of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The 2024 Land Cruiser boasts a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine, known as the i-FORCE MAX, delivering an impressive 326 horsepower. Inside, drivers will enjoy a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and the convenience of a Terrain Monitor. Limited to 5,000 units for the first two months of production, the Land Cruiser’s First Edition grade offers exclusive two-tone paint colors and additional off-road equipment, ensuring a unique and capable driving experience.

With a legacy dating back to its introduction in the North American market in 1958, the Land Cruiser has evolved over the years, gaining popularity as a bulletproof off-roader with premium luxury features. The 2024 Land Cruiser stays true to its heritage while offering a more accessible price point. CALTY Design Research worked closely with the global development team to establish the new Land Cruiser’s design direction, resulting in a vehicle that is both rugged and refined.

Equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the Land Cruiser ensures the highest level of safety for drivers and passengers. The vehicle’s off-road capabilities are enhanced by features such as Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control, and Downhill Assist Control. Additionally, the Land Cruiser offers a range of accessories, over-the-air updates, and connectivity options, making it a versatile and technologically advanced choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

The return of the Toyota Land Cruiser to the North American market is a cause for celebration. With its legendary off-road prowess, advanced features, and more accessible price point, the 2024 Land Cruiser promises to continue its legacy as the ultimate vehicle for adventurers seeking thrilling experiences in the great outdoors.