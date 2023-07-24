Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus are recalling 110,047 new cars, crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks for a manufacturing issue that could prevent the driver-side airbag from deploying in the event of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The issue comes from the airbag unit inside the steering wheel. The supplier found contamination in a washing station used in the assembly of a spiral cable. The contamination resulted in a poor welding connection between the cable and the bus bar. That cable connects the steering wheel controls and other functions with electric circuitry. The cable can separate, disengaging the circuit from the airbag module. Without an electrical connection, the airbag would deactivate and not deploy in a crash.

Toyota instructed its dealers to not sell any affected vehicles in stock through a stop-sale order.

A driver may notice the missing connection if an SRS or airbag warning light appears in the instrument cluster of the affected vehicles.

Recalled Toyota vehicles

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Tacoma

The affected Toyota vehicles were built in San Antonio, Texas; Princeton, Indiana; Huntsville, Alabama; and Blue Springs, Mississippi.

Recalled Lexus vehicles

2023 Lexus RX350 and RX350h Hybrid

2023 Lexus RX500h Hybrid

2023-2024 Lexus NX250, NX350, and NX 350h Hybrid

The affected Lexus vehicles were built in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as Sept. 10, 2023. They will be advised to take their vehicle to a Toyota or Lexus dealer to have the cable inspected and replaced, if necessary, at no cost to owners. The vehicles would’ve been covered under warranty, regardless. A rental car may be provided.

For more info, contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota’s recall website.

