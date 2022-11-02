Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That’s a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.

The ’48 pickup, known as Enyo, is a mashup of vintage farm truck and modern hot rod, and from some angles gives off Plymouth Prowler vibes. According to Ringbrothers, the build took more than 10,000 hours to complete, due mostly to all the custom touches that were implemented to show off the company’s talents, many of them newly developed for this build.

The list includes the new suspension, carbon-fiber parts, and fully functional aerodynamic elements like the wings, splitters, and rear diffuser. The Enyo also sports a custom interior with elements that look like pieces of sculpture.

The Enyo rides on a chassis that was designed by Ahlman Engineering and Roadster Shop. The chassis is similar to what you find in an open-wheel race car, and somehow Ringbrothers managed to modify the 1948 Chevy pickup’s steel cab to fit it. Modifications included narrowing the cab and chopping it by four inches. Parts that couldn’t be retained were replaced by carbon-fiber pieces, including a single piece for the belly pan that runs from front to back.

Ringbrothers Enyo based on the 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck Ringbrothers Enyo based on the 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck Ringbrothers Enyo based on the 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck

Power comes from a 510-cubic-inch (8.4-liter) V-8 built by Goodwin Competition, and peaks at 1,000 hp. The engine features Kinsler eight-stack injection, a Holley fuel management system, and a Bowler Performance Corvette automatic transaxle.

Getting the power to the ground is a fully independent suspension system with Ohlins shocks, and attached at the hubs are custom HRE wheels housing a Brembo brake package with 6-piston calipers. The wheels are wrapped in a set of slick tires from Goodyear. An air jack system helps make it easy to swap on street-legal tires when it’s time to leave the track.

“This long-term project really showcases our ability to explore new means of design, engineering and performance within an entirely new realm of challenges and production with our partners,” Mike Ring, co-owner of Ringbrothers, said in a statement.

The SEMA show runs until Nov. 4 in Las Vegas and has three additional Ringbrothers creations on display. These are based on a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1969 Ford Mustang, and a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

