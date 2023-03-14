A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed last year, and on Tuesday the handsome compact crossover spawned its GLC-Class Coupe variant.

While the GLC-Class arrives this spring as a 2023 model the GLC-Class Coupe won’t arrive until later this year as a 2024 model.

Just the one grade has been announced for the GLC-Class Coupe, a GLC 300 4Matic, but spicier GLC 43 Coupe and GLC 63 Coupe models from AMG are in the works and should arrive within the next 12 months.

The new GLC-Class Coupe looks even more dynamic than its predecessor, helped in part by new proportions. With a length of 187.5 inches, it is 1.2 inches longer than the outgoing model. The track width has also been increased by 0.2 inch at the front and 0.9 inch at the rear, and the height increased by 0.2 inch.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

The bigger dimensions have increased interior space. For example, there’s now 19.2 cubic feet of rear cargo space, increasing to 52.6 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded flat. That’s up 1.6 and 3.1 cubic feet, respectively, over the old model.

The dash design is the same found in the GLC-Class. The driver is greeted with a digital cockpit consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Also standard is a 15-speaker Burmester audio system and a panoramic sunroof that measures 2.4 inches longer than on the predecessor.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Like the GLC-Class, the GLC-Class Coupe’s cabin can be fitted with handy technologies, including a head-up display, navigation with augmented reality, a surround-view camera system, and an off-road menu with a drive mode that offers transparent hood technology.

Another impressive available technology is digital light with projection functions. This enables the headlights to project warning symbols and other markings on the road ahead to provide the driver with extra information in low-visibility situations.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

The powertrain in the GLC 300 4Matic is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a mild-hybrid system and all-wheel drive. The engine delivers 255 hp but can receive a temporary 23-hp boost from the mild-hybrid system. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.

Buyers seeking more performance can look forward to a pair of AMG offerings, also with 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines in hybrid configurations. A new GLC 43 Coupe is expected to deliver around 402 hp, while a new GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe should offer 671 hp. The figures match what’s offered in AMG’s C 43 and C 63 S E Performance sport sedans.

Pricing information for the GLC-Class Coupe will be released closer to the market launch. The regular GLC-Class is priced from $48,250.

Related Articles