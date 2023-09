*Above video is of a previous supermoon breaking through the clouds over Cleveland*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Did you see it? The full harvest moon lit up the night sky marking the fourth time we’ve enjoyed a supermoon this year.

The full moon hit peak illumination just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to NASA which posted answers to supermoon questions here.

Credit: Gabe Leidy Photography

Photographer Gabe Leidy shared this spectacular photo of the supermoon rising over downtown Cleveland.