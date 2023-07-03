Mercedes-Benz has taken to social media to confirm plans for the debut of the CLE-Class coupe on July 5.

The CLE-Class is a new nameplate for Mercedes, and essentially a single replacement for the former C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe. It is likely to arrive at dealerships late this year or early next as a 2024 model.

A CLE-Class Cabriolet is also in the works as the replacement for the former convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class.

The strategy is similar to what Mercedes did with the CLK-Class from two decades ago. The CLK-Class was mechanically similar to the C-Class but positioned higher.

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

As a result, the CLE-Class will likely be closely related to the redesigned 2022 C-Class. The teaser photo together with spy shots of prototypes show a similar front end to the C-Class, though the CLE-Class appears to feature a more muscular stance and slightly slimmer headlights. The taillight design is the same as on the redesigned 2024 GLC-Class Coupe.

Interior details should also be shared with the C-Class, meaning buyers should be treated to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment screen as standard.

Look for the powertrains to also be common across both models. The standard C-Class is available in the U.S. in C 300 guise only at present. Powering the C 300 is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 255 hp; it’s teamed with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds another 20 hp for short blasts. AMG has two performance options in the form of the 2023 C 43, rated at 402 hp, and the 2024 C 63 S E Performance, rated at 671 hp. Both AMG options should be available for the CLE-Class.

Sedan sales may be on the decline, but the situation is even worse for sporty two-door cars. As a result, most automakers have either scaled back the number of coupes and convertibles they offer or dropped the body styles altogether. At Mercedes, models including the SLC-Class, AMG GT Roadster, and S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet were all discontinued without direct replacements.

Related Articles