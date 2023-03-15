Honda is recalling nearly 450,000 of its most popular models in the U.S. for an issue that can prevent the front seat belts from latching, the NHTSA disclosed last week.

The recall encompasses the following vehicles:

2017-2020 Honda CR-V compact crossover

2019-2020 Acura RDX compact crossover

2018-2019 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid sedans

2018-2022 Honda Odyssey minivan

2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan

The driver and front passenger seat belts have a buckle channel that can interfere with the release button. The seat belt buckle channel can contract or shrink over time, and prevent the buckle from latching the belt in place. Honda is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue, though it has received 301 warranty claims.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as April 17. An authorized Honda dealer will inspect and replace the driver and front passenger seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Reimbursement will be provided to owners who have had the work done.

For more info, contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s recall site here.

Related Articles